Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 128 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 10:26 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Sturla Street said a man unknown to the area was pacing in front of a vacant residence.
Burglary: 5:01 p.m. — A residence on the 2300 block of Yosemite Drive was burgled.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:39 p.m. — A man was heard screaming for help in the area of South Ham Lane and West Century Boulevard.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:54 p.m. — A man with long gray hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue work pants was seen removing a notice from a condemned building on the 600 block of East Pine Street and entering the structure.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:03 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of North Church Street said someone was banging on their window.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:37 a.m. — About 10 people with flashlights were seen standing by semi trucks on the 800 block of East Vine Street.