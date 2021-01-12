Between the hours of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 332 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 7:50 p.m. — A semi-truck driver said someone was taking items from under the cab of the vehicle on the 800 block of South Cluff Avenue.
Burglary: 8:59 a.m. — Someone cut through a wrought-iron gate on the 900 block of East Lodi Avenue to gain entry to a business.
COVID-19: 9:50 a.m. — A citizen said a business on the 600 block of North Cherokee Lane had more people than allowed inside, and no one was social distancing.
Vandalism: 5:19 p.m. — Children were throwing lemons at houses on the 2100 block of Oxford Way and broke a window of at least one house.
Petty theft: 5:27 p.m. — Two vehicles on the 400 block of Yokuts Drive were burgled.
COVID-19: 8:11 p.m. — A bar on the 0 block of South School Street was serving people inside.
Vehicle violation: 8:58 p.m. — A large crowd gathered in a parking lot on the 1600 block of Lower Sacramento Road, and people were riding around on the top of vehicles.
Saturday
Shooting: 2:39 a.m. — Someone in a silver two-door sedan shot into a residence on the 800 block of Woodrow Street.
Robbery: 4:24 p.m. — Someone robbed a business on the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road with a firearm and fled with an unknown amount of money.
Municipal code violation: 6:44 p.m. — Several people started a bonfire in a parking lot on the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:02 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of South Stockton Street said someone on an older gray four-door Volkswagen Jetta fired about six gunshots and fled the area.
Burglary: 8:44 a.m. — A blue 2005 Honda Accord was burgled on the 400 block of Loma Drive.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:39 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Schaffer Drive heard a gunshot in the area.
Vandalism: 4:56 a.m. — A resident on the 0 block of West Lodi Avenue said someone was breaking out the windows to their home.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:35 a.m. — Two men were hitting trees with machetes near the Lodi Lake nature area on the 1100 block of West Turner Road.
Burglary: 1:12 p.m. — A resident on the 0 block of West Tokay Street said they came home to find a front window broken.