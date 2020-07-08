Between the hours of midnight Thursday and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department recieved 821 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 9:03 a.m. — A man in a silver. box-shaped car gestured he had a gun in his hand and entered the nature area at Lodi Lake.
Burglary: 9:24 a.m. — Someone entered a storage yard in the 800 block of North Cluff Avenue and went through multiple trailers.
Vehicle theft: 4:12 p.m. — A black Mercedez Benz SL 500 was stolen in the 900 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Friday
Disturbance: 2:38 p.m. — A Hispanic man in a blue flannel shirt was seen throwing rocks at a passing train in the area of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks at Lockeford Street.
Vandalism: 3:35 p.m. — A white man standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds and wearing a black shirt and green pants was kicking mailboxes in the 1200 block of East Lodi Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:23 p.m. — Someone was shooting a gun into a tree in the 300 block of West Walnut Street.
Saturday
Vehicle theft: 4 p.m. — A white and burgundy 1989 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen in the 1100 block of South Mills Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:41 p.m. — A white male in his late 40s wearing a blue shirt was seen climbing up and down a power pole with an Amazon package in his hand in the 100 block of South School Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:51 p.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Roper Avenue heard five gunshots to the south of her home.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:05 a.m. — A man was seen looking into vehicles in the 1100 block of Lloyd Street.
Monday
Petty theft: 8:32 a.m. — A customer at a business in the 200 block of North Cherokee Lane witnessed a black man in a green jacket and red shoes lean through the drive-through window and take cash from the register.
Petty theft: 11:25 a.m. — A fence was stolen from a vacant house under construction in the 900 block of North Church Street.
Disturbance: 3:42 a.m. — A man was seen licking ice cream and putting it back in the freezer at a store in the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.