Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 163 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls:
Thursday
Burglary: 10:58 a.m. — A cell phone was taken from a vehicle in the 400 block of West Walnut Street.
Disturbance: 12:13 p.m. — A Hispanic male in a white tank top and gray shorts was fighting a white male in a black shirt and shorts in the area of Elm Street and Central Avenue. Both were armed with sticks.
Indecent exposure: 2:28 p.m. — A man was exposing himself to passersby in the area of School and Elm streets.
Vehicle violation: 4:35 p.m. — Four teenagers in a black Toyota were doing donuts in the field next to Walmart, causing a large dust cloud that was creating a traffic hazard.
Vehicle theft: 5:24 p.m. — A 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from a parking lot in the 200 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:26 p.m. — A resident in the area of Locust and Garfield streets heard about 10 gunshots in the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 10: 18 p.m. — A resident in the area of Bluejay Way and Magpie Drive heard five gunshots in the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:42 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of East Elm Street heard four gunshots outside their home.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:51 a.m. — A resident in the 900 block of South Stockton Street saw someone trying to break into a nearby home.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:54 a.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Flora Street saw people running from her house.
Burglary: 5:34 a.m. — Someone was trying to break into a club house in the 400 block of Almond Drive.