Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 173 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Petty theft: 9:39 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Stanislaus Street said someone in a light grey minivan pulled up in front of their home and took a bag out of their open trunk while they were unloading groceries.
Collision: 2:03 p.m. — A red Ford Explorer collided with a maroon Honda Accord in the area of South Cherokee Lane and East Pine Street. The driver of the Ford was unlicensed and uninsured, but remained on scene.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:35 p.m. — Someone stole two elliptical machines from a loading dock in the 300 block of North Beckman Road.