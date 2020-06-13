Between the hours of 11 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 134 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Petty theft: 1:03 p.m. — Three women attempted to return stolen items at a business in the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway. They fled in a black Honda Civic.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:05 p.m. — A man in a dark shirt and khaki pants was kicking a dog while walking in the area of West Tokay and South Hutchins streets.
Vandalism: 9:21 p.m. — Two children were seen spray painting a building in the 2400 block of West Turner Road.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 7:58 a.m. — A man in a black and white shirt and jeans was seen looking over a fence and into a playground in the 1900 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Burglary: 8:01 a.m. — A business in the 1000 block of East Vine Street was burglarized. The burglars made entry from the east side of the building.