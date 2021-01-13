Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 141 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Petty theft: 7:47 a.m. — A resident on the 700 block of West Elm Street said someone took personal belongings from their front porch.
Petty theft: 2:29 p.m. — A bicycle was stolen from in front of a business on the 2400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Indecent exposure: 5:46 p.m. — A naked man was seen sitting in a white pickup truck in a parking lot on the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane. He fled at a high rate of speed.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:29 p.m. — A resident on the 2900 block of Mosswood Drive said a man in a white pickup truck parked in front of her house for a period time, then drove away when confronted by her boyfriend. The man then parked in front of a nearby residence across the street.
Burglary: 8:59 p.m. — A citizen said someone was crawling under a rear fence and taking items from a parking lot on the 900 block of Industrial Way.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:05 p.m. — A citizen said they heard noises on their security camera system, then found broken glass and a bicycle in front of their store on the o block of East Lockeford Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:14 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of East Locust Street heard about five gunshots, then saw a silver Acura with about five occupants speeding down the street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:45 p.m. — Two gunshots were heard on the 1100 block of West Oak Street.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:04 a.m. — A white man in a gray sweatshirt was seen pacing on the 1200 block of North Cluff Avenue and looking into parked cars.