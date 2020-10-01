Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 147 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Robbery: 12:07 p.m. — A man pulled a firearm on a citizen and attempted to rob them in the area of South Main Street and East Oak Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:57 p.m. — A man was walking in the 500 block of South Cherokee Lane with a large knife hanging from his belt.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:08 p.m. — A woman said a male in his 40s driving a white Nissan Altima was following her and taking pictures of her in the 1500 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Disturbance: 6:46 p.m. — A shirtless white man in black shorts was causing a disruption with passersby behind the skate park in the 1100 block of South Ham Lane.
Disturbance: 9:37 p.m. — Three men were seen hitting trees and swinging on them in St. Anne’s Plaza in the 200 block of West Walnut Street.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:47 a.m. — Two loud explosions were heard in the 200 block of North Garfield Street.