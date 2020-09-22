Between the hours of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 433 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 11:49 a.m. — An employee at Washington School, 831 West Lockeford St., received an email stating there was a bomb on campus. No device was found.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:12 p.m. — A Liberty High School student was seen waving what looked like an AK-47 around during a Zoom meeting. Another students made comments about shooting the gun at school.
Animals: 3:27 p.m. — A woman fell of her bicycle after several loose aggressive dogs tried to bite her in the 200 block of Redwood Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:15 p.m. — A man wearing a red bandana and armed with a stick was looking into a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Elm Street and attempting to enter a resident’s backyard.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:40 p.m. — All the mailboxes in the 2000 block of Sylvan Way were opened.
Collision — 10:12 p.m. — A semi truck jacknifed in the area of Ham and Harney lanes.
Saturday
Indecent exposure: 12:59 a.m. — A man and woman in a gray Nissan were engaged in sexual activity inside the vehicle parked in the 1700 block of South Hutchins Street.
Vehicle theft: 2:01 a.m. — A black 2016 E350 Mercedes four-door was stolen in the 0 block of West Elm Street.
Burglary: 9:29 a.m. — The side yard to a business in the 0 block of Maxwell Street was burgled.
Petty theft: 4:01 p.m. — A woman’s purse was stolen in the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:50 a.m. — A resident in the area of Elm and Garfield streets heard six gunshots.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:41 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Hilborn Street heard three gunshots in the area.
Explosives: 7:42 a.m. — A resident in the area of Sunset and Elm Street heard a loud explosion, possible a gunshot, to the east.
Burglary: 2:39 p.m. — A residence in the 300 block of South Central Avenue was burlged.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:08 p.m. — A resident in the area of School Street and Olive Court heard seven gunshots in the area.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:28 a.m. — A gunshot was heard in the 800 block of South Cherokee Lane.