Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 119 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Burglary: 7:42 a.m. — Several homes under construction in the 1800 block of Daffodil Drive were burglarized during the night.
Burglary: 8:43 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Almond Drive said a vacant home he was taking care of after a neighbor passed away was burglarized.
Disturbance: 1:39 p.m. — A man was seen pulling a woman by the hair in the 400 block of East Locust Street.
Burglary: 2:02 p.m. — A residence in the 1800 block of Blackbird Court was burglarized.
Collision: 3:40 p.m. — A vehicle collided with a fire hydrant in the 0 block of South Central Avenue and fled the scene.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:22 p.m. — A man wearing a plastic white hockey mask, a green shirt, black shorts and a backpack was looking into vehicles in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Cherokee Lane.
Explosives violation: 8:19 p.m. — A resident in the 1400 block of Lake Street heard a loud explosion, possibly one street to the south.
Tuesday
Miscellaneous: 3:21 a.m. — A 21-year-old female resident in the 1000 block of Lloyd Street requested an ambulance after “huffing” whipped cream.