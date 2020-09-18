Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 147 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Hit and run: 7:59 a.m. — A black Mercedes struck another vehicle in the area of Kettleman Lane and Mills Avenue, then fled south on Mills. The driver was described as a Caucasian male with long hair wearing a red Lodi Flames sweater. His passenger was a woman with red hair.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:37 a.m. — A resident in the 2100 block of West Elm Street said a man in a red tank top and red shorts, with brown hair and tattoos, was inquiring about their red BMW.
Robbery: 12:25 p.m. — A citizen said a Caucasian woman in a blue shirt and denim mini skirt robbed them, then fled in a red, two-door vehicle driven by a Hispanic man in a black shirt and gray sweats.
Transient: 2:22 p.m. — A business owner in the 600 block of South Cherokee Lane said a transient male was urinating on the side of his business. When he confronted him, the man began chasing him and making threats.
Petty theft: 4:10 p.m. — Property was taken from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of West Lockeford Street.
Battery: 5:40 p.m. — two men in black hooded sweatshirts and white tee shirts attacked another man inside a business in the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:11 a.m. — A bald Caucasian male in a gray or black Lincoln pulled a gun on a driver in a white Chrysler or BMW in the 1100 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:37 a.m. — A man in a red hooded sweater and red shorts was looking into vehicles in the 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:10 a.m. — A resident in the 2800 block of Mosswood Drive said someone tried to break into his home by cutting off the screen to his daughter’s bedroom window.