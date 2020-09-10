Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 142 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Burglary: 8:34 a.m. — Someone punched out the locks to a business in the 2700 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:38 p.m. — A man in a black jacket was trying to open the driver’s side door of a white SUV with a screwdriver in the 1100 block of East Auto Center Drive.
Vandalism: 10:54 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Rush Street saw a Hispanic woman in a turquoise tank top and blue shorts keying a parked vehicle.
Vandalism: 2:12 p.m. — Two children were trying to break the bathroom windows with a stick at Hale Park.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:49 p.m. — Someone saw a woman being pushed into a red minivan in the 800 block of East Vine Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:35 p.m. — A resident in the area of Avena Avenue and Locust Street saw a white man in a black tank top, black shorts and sunglasses circling the block on a bicycle and looking at houses.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:43 p.m. — A resident in the 2000 block of South Stockton Street heard about gunshots in the area and a vehicle speeding out of the neighborhood.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:29 a.m. — A resident in the 800 block of South School Street saw someone with a flashlight in their backyard.