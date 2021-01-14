Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 121 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Animals: 10:02 a.m. — A citizen said a raccoon was causing a road hazard in the area of Lockeford and Church streets.
Vehicle theft: 11:55 a.m. — A white Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen on the 300 block of East Walnut Street.
Petty theft: 2:03 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of South Avena Avenue said a man and a woman in a white Chevrolet Tahoe took items from a neighbor’s front door.
Petty theft: 5:13 p.m. — A license plate was taken from a silver 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 on the 1900 block of Camphor Way.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:33 p.m. — A citizen said someone was trying to get in a business on the 400 block of West Pine Street through a locked door.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:59 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Landmark Lane said someone in dark gray Acura followed his wife home and parked in the area.
Petty theft: 8:06 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of West Oak Street said someone stole their generator and was trying to sell it online.
Wednesday
Disturbance: 12:49 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Cherry Street said someone tried to get into their backyard.