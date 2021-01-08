Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 267 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Petty theft: 6:28 a.m. — A catalytic converter was taken from a blue Honda Accord on the 300 block of East Locust Street.
Collision: 8:24 a.m. — A white truck and white sedan collided in the area of South Mills Avenue and Jamestown Drive.
Petty theft: 10:33 a.m. — A man was seen inside a business on the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane removing packaging from items and placing the merchandise in his pants.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:46 p.m. — A resident in the area of Inverness Drive and Bristol Lane said an Asian male wearing a black denim jacket with a hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and lime green shoes was circling the neighborhood in a black four-door Acura with no front license plate, possibly looking for packages.
Burglary: 9:50 p.m. — A resident on the 1700 block of South Hutchins Street said a transient was breaking into a nearby vacant apartment.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 4:41 a.m. — A resident on the 2300 block of West Turner Road said a man in a dark colored jacket and hooded sweatshirt was looking into vehicles and trying to get into some.
Vehicle theft: 6:22 a.m. — A black king cab 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen on the 2200 block of Cochran Road during the previous night.
Transient: 6:43 a.m. — A white homeless woman wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and purple pants was trying to get into City of Lodi vehicles parked on the 200 block of West Pine Street.
Burglary: 9:59 a.m. — The H&R Block located on the 0 block of West Pine Street was burgled.
Disturbance: 1:58 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of North Church Street saw a man trying to kick down the front door of a home across the street.
Disturbance: 2:48 p.m. — A citizen said a large number of maskless people were entering a business on the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road and being confrontational.
Disturbance: 3:22 p.m. — A Black man wearing a black jacket and tan pants was opening doors to businesses on the 200 block of North Ham Lane and threatening to shoot people. No weapons were seen.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:56 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of South Orange Avenue said a Hispanic woman in all black appeared to be breaking into a neighbor’s house.
Hit and run: 7:56 p.m. — A red sedan struck a maroon Honda on the 400 block of West Lodi Avenue and then fled north on Hutchins Street.