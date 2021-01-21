Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 126 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 9:45 a.m. — A citizen reported that a white woman in a beanie cap was loitering near mailboxes on the 100 block of South School Street, and they were worried she was removing mail from them because they are completely full.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:43 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of West Oak Street said a black man with a bandaged arm wearing a dark blue shirt and baggy jeans was sitting on their front porch with some sort of tube.
Transient: 11:53 a.m. — A transient male was going through garbage cans on the 1700 block of Scarborough Drive.
Railroad: 4:13 p.m. — The crossing arms at the railroad tacks on Lockeford Street fell over.
Wednesday
Petty theft: 12 a.m. — A citizen said someone was on their property trying to take a catalytic converter on the 400 block of North Cherokee Lane.