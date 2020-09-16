Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 145 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Burglary: 8:10 a.m. — Someone stole tools, a radio and battery fro a white cargo van in the 1500 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Battery: 11:08 a.m. — A citizen was trying to wake a man up in the parking lot of the Saigon Grill. The citizen said the man was hit in the head with a metal pipe during the night, and was bleeding from the head.
Petty theft: 11:55 a.m. — Two women were inside a business in the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane and placing cosmetics in their purses.
Hit and Run: 12:38 p.m. — A resident in the 2700 block of Carnation Way said a red Ford F150 four-door truck struck his 2005 Ford Explorer parked on the street. Two men got out of the F150 and ran from the scene.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:47 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of East Vine Street found a bullet hole in his exterior wall and a bullet near his property.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:04 p.m. — A man was walking through a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Beckman Road, using a flashlight to look into vehicles.