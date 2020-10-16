Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 266 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Rescue: 8:36 a.m. — Someone was stuck inside an elevator in a building in the 1400 block of South Mills Avenue.
Burglary: 1:59 p.m. — Someone broke into a vacant house in the 800 block of South Garfield Street and took cleaning supplies. All the doors and windows were locked and there was no damage to the structure.
Vandalism: 5:02 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Adobe Court said six boys were in their backyard trying to break a fence to gain access to a field behind the house.
Indecent exposure: 7:41 p.m. — Two people were caught engaging in sexual activity on a couch behind a business in the 300 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Vandalism: 9:40 p.m. — A group of people were throwing boxes at parked vehicles in the 1000 block of Dartmouth Circle.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:40 p.m. — Two people were seen on the roof of a business in the 500 block of West Lockeford Street with flashlights. A ladder was propped up against the building and bicycles were located at the front of the building.
Wednesday
Burglary: 12:36 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Sonora Avenue said they interrupted two men burgling their home. The burglars jumped a fence in the backyard to flee.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:15 p.m. — A resident in the 1000 block of Tudor Street said someone entered their property through a side gate and began knocking on the garage door. The resident thought the intruders were associated with a black Lincoln Navigator driven by a woman.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:21 p.m. — A man in a red hat and white shirt was seen trying to open car doors in the area of Eden Street and South Cherokee Lane.