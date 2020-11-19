Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 131 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls:
Tuesday
Indecent exposure: 3:27 p.m. — A Hispanic man in a tan shirt and black pants was running in the street and exposing himself in the 500 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Petty theft: 3:54 p.m. — A white man wearing a gray jacket and khaki pants stole a speaker from a business in the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane and left in a silver Ford Expedition. An employee did not detain the man because he had a large blade strapped to his hip.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:05 p.m. — A white woman in brown clothing with a red bag was trying to start a fire on the north side of the parking lot in the 300 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Disturbance: 7:13 p.m. — A security officer at the Lakewood Mall was struck in the face by another man.
Vandalism: 8:02 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of East Locust Street said the windshield to his neighbor’s Oldsmobile was smashed.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:43 p.m. — A resident in the 1200 block of South Stockton Street said a Hispanic man in a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans knocked on the door claiming he was with PG&E. The resident called PG&E, who said they had no representatives out at that time.