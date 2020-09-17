Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 130 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 10:01 a.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Eden Street saw a Hispanic man in a black hat, red shirt and blue jeans standing in a nearby alley and place a small gun, knife or ax in his pocket.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:44 p.m. — A resident in the 3000 block of Cumbria Court said they received a package from eBay they did not order, that appeared to some sort of wrapped mason jar. The resident thought fumes or chemicals might be in the jar.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 4:54 a.m. — A man in a black sweater riding a bicycle was looking into vehicles in the 500 block of Almond Drive.