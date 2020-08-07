Between the hours of 1 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 148 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Indecent exposure: 3:41 p.m. — A man was passed out on the grass in the area of North Church and West Elm streets exposing himself.
Disturbance: 6:55 p.m. — A motorist said he was being followed by a group of males in a white Honda Accord, who threw a bottle at his vehicle in the area of South Rose and West Vine streets.
Theft: 7:15 p.m. — A gun was stolen in the 100 block of Evergreen Drive.
Vehicle violation: 8:04 p.m. — Several cars were gathered in parking lot in the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road doing burnouts and driving erratically.
Thursday
DUI: 9:32 a.m. — A gray truck was seen weaving into the oncoming lane on Turner Road near California Street.
Weapons: 9:44 a.m. —A man pointed a gun at a gate in the 200 block of South Guild Avenue.