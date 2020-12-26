Between the hours of 10 a.m. Dec. 17 and 7 a.m. Dec. 23, the Lodi Police Department received 760 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Vandalism: 1:02 p.m. — A Hispanic man in dark-colored shorts, a red-billed hat and a grey hooded sweatshirt with the word “vail” written on it vandalized a security camera on the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Petty theft: 5:25 p.m. — A Black man in a green sweater and jeans took a doll house and other toys from a business on the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Friday, Dec. 18
Suspicious circumstance: 9:30 a.m. — A white man wearing a black beanie cap, black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans was seen looking into parked cars on the 2700 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:16 p.m. — A citizen saw a the driver of an Amazon van exchanging items with someone in a white four-door Chrysler sedan in the area of Rivergate Drive and West Turner Road. Both vehicles left the area.
Petty theft: 5:30 p.m. — A white man in a dark-colored shirt, light-colored pants and light-colored baseball cap placed two power tools worth about $400 into a white trash bag and left a store on the 1300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Saturday, Dec. 19
COVID-19: 11:14 a.m. — A citizen reported that the owner of a tattoo parlor on the 500 block of West Kettleman Lane was still working after being exposed to COVID-19.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:03 p.m. — A citizen reported that there were marks on the door to a business on the 0 block of West Elm that made it look like someone was trying to break in.
COVID-19: 5:37 p.m. — A citizen reported that several people were eating inside a business on the 400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Burglary: 9:32 a.m. — Tools were taken from a home on the 1000 block of South School Street.
Burglary: 10:39 a.m. — A business on the 1000 block of East Lockeford Street was burgled.
Juvenile complaint: 3:54 p.m. — A group of children were seen climbing up the parapet on the Pine Street side of the Downtown parking garage.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:27 a.m. — A group of people were breaking tree branches and trying to start a fire at American Legion Park.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:04 p.m. — Eight gunshots were heard on the 3000 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Monday, Dec. 21
Vandalism: 11:31 a.m. — A resident on River Pointe Drive said someone broke into the community mailbox on Dec. 19 or 20.
Vehicle violation: 1 p.m. — A silver Mercedes was seen travelling west at 100 mph in the area of Turner Road and Edgewood Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Petty theft: 11:12 a.m. — A resident on the 0 block of West Oak Street said someone broke into their red Chevrolet Camaro.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:35 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of Palm Avenue said a man and woman were going door to door claiming they worked for AT&T. The resident contacted AT&T, who said they did not have anyone working in the area.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Vehicle theft: 4:44 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of Calaveras Street said someone stole their 2011 gray Subaru Legacy as they left it warming up in front of their home.
Petty theft: 6:02 a.m. — Someone stole a truckload of food on the 600 block of South Guild Avenue.