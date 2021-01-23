Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 162 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 6:13 a.m. — A citizen reported that a man was slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle on the 500 block of South Cherokee Lane. The citizen believed the vehicle may have been involved in an accident.
Burglary: 10:24 a.m. — A residence on the 700 block of West Lockeford Street was burgled.
Collision: 11:22 a.m. — A vehicle collided with a pole on the 1300 block of East Vine Street. A woman was possibly coughing blood as a result of the collision.
Burglary: 11:27 a.m. — Multiple items were taken from a vehicle on the 2100 block of West Elm Street.
Petty theft: 2:18 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road said an Asian male wearing a green baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and tan pants tried to steal patio furniture form their home.