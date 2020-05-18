Between the hours of 1 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 369 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:04 p.m. — A woman was seen trying to enter a vacant residence on the corner of Eureka Avenue and California Street.
Burglary: 7:26 p.m. — A man was seen breaking into a shed in the 1100 block of North Ham Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:48 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Louie Avenue said someone was in their backyard with a flashlight.
Saturday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:38 a.m. — Half a dozen gunshots were heard in the 500 block of East Elm Street and a vehicle was heard speeding down Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:09 p.m. — A man was seen using a crowbar to open the door of a green four-door sedan in the 2000 block of South Stockton Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:15 p.m. — A man in overalls was seen digging with his hands and knees at the Beckman Road and northbound Highway 99 offramp.
Explosives: 10:33 p.m. — A loud bang was heard from the northwest of North Allen Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:47 p.m. — A resident in the 700 block of South Washington Street said a man tried to steal a swing set from the home.
Sunday
Disturbance: 1:57 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Maple Street said three people in a green four-door Honda threw bottles at his vehicle and flashed gang signs.
Vandalism: 3:03 a.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Chenin Blanc Drive said someone broke the window to their vehicle.
Collision: 7:38 a.m. — A semi-truck collided with a traffic signal in the 400 block of West Kettleman Lane, causing damage to the light. The pole was still standing.
Petty theft: 8:24 a.m. — Construction equipment was stolen from a site in the area of West Lodi Avenue and Rose Gate Drive. It was traced to the 15000 block of Glass Cock Road in Terminous.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:15 a.m. — A transient in the 200 block of East Locust Street said someone fired a BB gun at him.