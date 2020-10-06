Between the hours of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 356 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:55 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Meadowlark Way said a man in a dark blue Toyota Camry with a black hood and three antennae was driving up and down the street. At one point, the man stopped the car and watched the resident’s son as he mowed the lawn.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:35 p.m. — A man in a black shirt, tan shorts and black and white hat was digging a hole in the ground at on the California Street side of Emerson Park. He had a young girl and a metal detector with him.
Vandalism: 4:07 p.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Costa Drive said he found an arrow lodged into the side of his house and that the neighbor behind him reported the same thing two weeks ago.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:38 p.m. — Two transients —a man and woman — were seen leaving the rear of Lodi Middle School with a box full of electronics and placing it in the trunk of a green Chrysler 300.
Vehicle violation: 8:46 p.m. — A sideshow was starting in the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road, and those in attendance were doing donuts.
Vandalism: 10:09 p.m. — Someone shot out the bedroom window of a home in the 1900 block of West Locust Street with a BB gun.
Saturday
Assault: 12:19 a.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Eden Street said several people were attacking their son with a baseball bat.
Vandalism: 1:43 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Maple Street said someone on a bicycle wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt threw a brick through their window.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:39 p.m. — A resident in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive found a bullet hole in their garage door and the bullet.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:29 p.m. — Someone saw two men jump a fence to a residence that should be vacant in the area of North Church Street and West Turner Road.
Juvenile complaint: 10:12 p.m. — Three children were driving a golf cart in the 700 block of Maplewood Drive and taking flags.
Petty theft: 10:59 p.m. — A woman was seen taking a package from the front porch of a home in the 500 block of Murray Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:24 p.m. — A man was seen climbing the side of a building in the o block of North School Street.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 8:05 a.m. — A bullet hole was found in the front window of a building in the 3300 block of Heatherbrook Drive.
Indecent exposure: 10:26 a.m. — An overweight 60-year-old man with gray hair and blue pants was laying in an alley in the 500 block of East Locust Street earlier in the morning touching himself.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:29 a.m. — Two Hispanic men were seen on top of the Merlot Building. One wore a black shirt and red shorts, the other wore a black shirt, black pants and black shoes and had a ponytail.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:57 a.m. — Three young boys were seen on the roof of a building in the 100 block of South School Street.
Vehicle violation: 12:43 p.m. — A gray Mustang was speeding in the area of Maple and Washington, driving up and down the street at least six times.
Assault: 7:16 p.m. — A man was lying on the ground in the area of Alicante Drive and Hutchins Street bleeding.