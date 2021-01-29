Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 115 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Burglary: 7:01 a.m. — A business on the 1100 block of West Kettleman Lane was burgled. The glass in the front door had been smashed.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:27 a.m. — A resident on the 500 block of Murray Street said a white man in a black shirt and Army jacket wearing a hat and a necklace was looking under the hood of a blue Chevrolet Malibu, pretending the vehicle broke down, but then began looking into other vehicles parked in the area.
Petty theft: 1:12 p.m. — A man in a black hat and green hooded sweatshirt stole an unknown amount of merchandise from a business on the 300 block of West Kettleman Drive and walked west.
Burglary: 5:15 p.m. — A home on the 500 block of East Oak Street was burgled.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:25 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Arcadia Place said a white man in a black jacket came to the front door and asked to borrow tools. The resident saw the man then go to other homes in the area.
Thursday
Burglary: 1:03 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue said someone in a black hooded sweatshirt was attempting to get into a Dodge Ram in the driveway.