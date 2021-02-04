Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 252 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Miscellaneous: 7:37 a.m. — A fence on the 2300 block of Rockingham Circle was on fire.
Petty theft: 1:36 p.m. — A bicycle with a trailer was stolen on the 200 block of East Lodi Avenue.
Grand theft: 2:16 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen on the 200 block of North Church Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:42 p.m. — Five gunshots were heard in the area of North Main Street and Lawrence Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:11 p.m. — Two people were seen trying to get into an orange Jeep parked on the side of a business on the 600 block of west Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:37 p.m. — A man broke into a residence on the 800 block of South California Street while the homeowner was sleeping.
Tuesday
Property: 6:53 a.m. — A resident on the 2100 block of Yosemite Drive found a red handtruck with some kind of equipment left on it. The resident believed it might have been stolen.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:21 a.m. — A man in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, baggy pants and white shoes was checking door handles on the 500 block of Windsor Drive and walking very fast.
Burglary: 9:28 a.m. — A resident on the 700 block of South Lee Avenue interrupted an auto burglary when they found a man in a hooded sweatshirt in the back seat of their car. The burglar ran south on Lee Avenue.
Petty theft: 9:43 a.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen from a gray 2005 Toyota Prius on the 1700 block of South Church Street. The victim found tools left behind by the thief.
Hit and run: 2:50 p.m. — A faded brown Ford F-150 struck a gray 2017 Acura ILX parked on the 500 block of South Cherokee Lane and then fled north.
Petty theft: 4:07 p.m. — A resident on the 500 block of East Tokay Street said an Hispanic male was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in their driveway.
Petty theft: 7:05 p.m. — A white man wearing a gray mask and black pants stole wine from a business on the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue and hid in the white tents in front of the Avenue Grill.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:36 p.m. — A white woman with a bottle of vodka, wearing a black jacket and blue and black backpack was soliciting customers for sex at a business on the 200 block of North Houston Lane.