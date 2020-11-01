Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 150 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Burglary: 7:26 a.m. — A resident in the 1300 block of West Lockeford Street said a person came into their apartment, took their keys and left in their vehicle.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:07 a.m. — A white male was seen near a laundromat in the 600 block of East Victor Road, foaming at the mouth and talking to himself.
Weapons: 11:41 a.m. — A man in a silver Dodge Ram pulled a gun and threatened another motorist during a road rage incident in the 400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Collision: 12:42 p.m. — A Honda Accord collided with a Ford van in the 600 block of East Lodi Avenue.
Collision: 3:32 p.m. — An Aramark truck struck another vehicle in the 100 block of East Kettleman Lane and fled the scene.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:10 p.m. — A resident in the 2300 block of St. Anton Drive said three men in orange vests and a silver pickup truck full of landscaping items were trying to sell mulch. The resident thought the mulch might be stolen.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:39 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Sonora Avenue thought two men burgled a neighbors house, because they ran when he began recording them. One was Hispanic, wearing a red checkered shirt and riding a bicycle. The other was Hispanic, wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:19 p.m. — A resident in the 1200 block of Salzburg Lane said someone was in their backyard and ran toward Tienda Drive.
Burglary: 5:43 p.m. — A citizen said someone broke into his truck and took the keys and cell phone in the 300 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:07 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Sonora Avenue said someone fired a gunshot toward their house.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:56 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Madera Drive said someone was trying to get into the house through a side door
Vandalism: 3:47 a.m. — A the door to a business in the 200 block of West Kettleman Lane was shattered.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:27 p.m. — A woman was trying to open car doors parked on a property in the 1200 block of South Beckman Road.