Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 115 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Vehicle theft: 8:53 a.m. — A golf cart was stolen in the 2800 block of South Stockton Street.
COVID-19: 9:54 a.m. — A group of about seven people were eating inside a restaurant in the 300 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Vandalism: 10:11 a.m. — Transients caused as much as $8,000 in damage to bathrooms and double doors on buildings in the 1100 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Petty theft: 3:46 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen frm a vehicle in the 300 block of South Ham Lane.
Petty theft: 4:40 p.m. — Bicycles were stolen from a garage in the 2400 block of Eilers Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:55 p.m. — A young couple were seen filling a laundry basket full of wood on the nature trail at Lodi Lake.
COVID-19: 7:05 p.m. — A group of about eight people were having a party in the 200 block of Hilborn Street.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:32 a.m. — Four juveniles were seen checking doors on vehicles in the area of West Walnut and South Rose streets.