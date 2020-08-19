Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 149 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Petty theft: 8:47 a.m. — A transient male in a black hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants took money from a tip jar at a business in the 200 block of North Ham Lane.
COVID-19: 10:59 a.m. — A resident reported that a bar in the 100 block of South School Street was offering VIP bottle service, and thought it was in violation of the current COVID-19 ordinance.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:27 p.m. — A man with blood on his shirt was found in front of the Lodi Public Library, and may have fallen out of his wheelchair.
Vandalism: 4:55 p.m. — Someone cut the gasoline cap off a cargo truck in the 300 block of West Kettleman Lane and drilled a hole in the vehicle. The vandalism happened sometime between Saturday and Monday.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:24 p.m. — A resident in the 2400 block of West Elm Street said a woman in a blue skirt and orange shirt claimed she was with the police department and would not leave their property. She then began looking at vehicle license plates along Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:05 p.m. — A man on a bike was looking into vehicles in the 1100 block of Inverness Drive.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:51 a.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive said a black truck was circling the area.