Between the hours of 2 p.m. Monday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 272 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:46 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of South Central Avenue believed illegal gambling was occurring at a nearby retailer.
Fire: 4:34 p.m. — A large grass fire was reported near Highway 99 and Kettleman Lane.
Tuesday
Collision: 4:43 a.m. — A big rig overturned on the onramp at Kettleman Lane and northbound Highway 99.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:21 p.m. — A caller said people were dancing around a van parked in the lot in the 0 block of West Elm Street. The caller thought the subjects might be on drugs.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:04 p.m. — A Hispanic man in a brown button-up shirt was seen wrapping balls up with nails and throwing them in the street in the 700 block of South Sacramento Street.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 8:16 a.m. — A resident in the 700 block of North Church Street pulled up carpet in an apartment and found what looked to be a pool of dried blood.