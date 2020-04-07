Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 281 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Miscellaneous: 8:57 a.m. — A business in the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway had too many customers inside and not enough room for social distancing.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:57 a.m. — A long-haired man in sunglasses and a camouflage jacket riding a skateboard was seen looking into vehicles in the 600 block of Hale Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:55 a.m. — A man was loitering in front of a business in the 0 block of South School Street and looking into the windows.
DUI: 1:01 p.m. — A woman was seen drinking a beer in the drive-through lane of a business in the 2600 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Indecent exposure: 4:05 p.m. — A man was seen exposing himself to passing vehicles on the corner of the 200 block of North Church Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:25 p.m. — Three juveniles were seen pulling a gun or pellet gun from their pants in the 1300 block of South Hame Lane.
Burglary: 10: 16 p.m. — A blue Honda Civic was burglarized in the 2400 block of West Turner Road.
Saturday
Collision: 2:38 a.m. — A blue 2005 Honda Accord crashed into a fire hydrant in the 2000 block of South Ham Lane, causing water to spew everywhere. The driver was not injured.
Miscellaneous: 9:37 a.m. — A caller reported that people were entering a bar in the 0 block of North School Street through a backdoor and using secret passwords to get inside and drink.
Collision: 2:06 p.m. — A silver Toyota Tacoma and a blue Mitsubishi collided in the 300 block of Lodi Avenue and Lee Avenue. One of the occupants complained of pain in the head.
Vehicle theft: 8:30 p.m. — A gray 1999 Honda Odyssey was stolen in the 1800 block of South Church Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:43 p.m. — A man in black sweatpants and a light gray hooded sweatshirt was seen throwing flares into a field in the 1200 block of South Beckman Road, and trying to set it on fire.
Burglary: 6:56 p.m. — A dog was stolen from a home in the 400 block of Concord Street. The house was also ransacked.
Sunday
Municipal Code violation: 11:13 a.m. — A church service was being held inside a business in the 0 block of West Pine Street.
Collision: 4:27 p.m. — A white sedan drove into a ditch in the 400 block of East Turner Road near the Highway 99 on-ramp. Another driver pulled the female motorist out of the ditch.
Vehicle theft: 8:15 p.m. — A gold 2000 Saturn LS2 four-door was stolen in the 100 block of North Cherokee Lane.
Monday
Vehicle theft: 3:38 a.m. — A black four-door 2015 Toyota Camry was stolen in the 600 block of North Church Street.