A Lodi couple is being tested for the coronavirus following a trip to Mexico on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco on Feb. 21.
The couple was notified by health officials on March 4 that a passenger on board the ship had tested positive for the COVID-19 and died as a result of the virus.
In an interview with the Washington Post on March 5, the couple confirmed that the husband, in his mid-60s, fell ill with a cough and developed a fever after returning from the cruise. The wife also attested to developing milder symptoms that included a head cold.
Following their trip, the couple did not think much of their symptoms and traveled throughout Northern California.
“We were in Sacramento, we were in Martinez, we were in Oakland. We took a train home from the cruise,” she said in an interview with the Associated Press on March 5.
After receiving notice from public health officials, the couple contacted their doctor who referred them to San Joaquin County Public Health Services, where the couple received a COVID-19 test on March 6.
“We are just waiting for our results back from the CDC,” she said in a phone interview Monday afternoon.
The couple has been under self-quarantine since March 4.
They hope to test negative for the virus, out of fear that they may have exposed others to the COVID-19 pathogens, including members of the Lodi Moose Lodge, where the wife keeps the books.
“I would feel really bad if I was exposed and spread it. I wouldn’t have gone anywhere,” she said, adding that she is upset that Princess Cruises did not notify passengers that someone from their cruise had become severely ill with COVID-19 symptoms.
Immediately after learning about a possible health risk, she alerted staff at the Lodi Moose Lodge. Since being notified, it is believed that lodge staff sanitized the building.
Officials declined to elaborate on sanitation efforts. It is unknown if all members of the lodge were notified about the possible health risks or if any events unrelated to the club were recently held at the lodge.
Dr. Maggie Park with the San Joaquin County Public Health Department could not comment on specific cases, but stated it can take up to three days for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine a positive COVID-19 case.
“We are contacting passengers (of the Grand Princess Cruise) for testing but San Joaquin County has not had a confirmed COVID-19 case,” Park said.
In the event a case is confirmed, public health officials would initiate a contact tracing investigation to identify individuals that may have come into contact with an infected person, and if confirmed, those people would then be tested to prevent further spread.
Individuals that have been contacted have all been encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days as a preventative measure, and those that test positive for COVID-19 will be admitted to medical isolation until they are cleared by health staff, according to Park.
While a known vaccine for the virus does not currently exist, health officials have provided patients with supportive care to treat COVID-19, offering patients oxygen and intubation. In severe cases, health officials have requested trials of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“The illness is real and it can be serious. There have been cases where it has caused severe pneumonia, and there have been cases where it has been fatal,” Park said. “We also have cases where it can be asymptomatic, but what we are trying to stress in our county is prevention, which can make all the difference in how this could prevent the virus from spreading,” Park said.
Amid public health concerns, people are encouraged to avoid close contact with sick individuals, refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It is also suggested that individuals use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
The CDC does not recommend wearing a face mask if you are not ill. Face masks should only be worn if you are showing signs of the virus, if you are a health worker or someone taking care of someone in close settings.
Anyone who believes they have developed symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to contact San Joaquin County Public Health’s Clinical Services by calling 209-468-3411.