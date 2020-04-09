I drove past Zupo Field the other day and was happy to see the ballpark is in pretty good shape. The high school baseball season has been canceled but hopefully someone will be out there running the bases this summer.
My first memories of Zupo Field came from when I played for Stagg High many years ago. The stadium, then known as Lawrence Park, was the home field for the Lodi High and Tokay High teams. Our three squads were part of the San Joaquin Athletic Association at that time. I hate to say it but we Delta Kings were pretty good then, capturing both the SJAA and the Sac-Joaquin Section titles twice. Sorry I just caused a couple of old Flames and Tigers to choke on their Fiber One cereal.
All kidding aside, Lodi and Tokay had some legendary coaches and players in those years. Lodi was led by Don Rostimily and his lineup included standouts Chuck Fromm, Dale Fischer, Mark Mendez, and Dave Cundari. Coaching icons Pat Doyle and Paul Lovotti were at the helm of the new Tokay program. Tiger all-stars included George Cecchetti, Steve Fedor, along with Brian and Scott Meier. Most of the players went on to compete in college and quite a few played professionally.
Zupo Field was a “hitters park” with the ball seemingly traveling farther there than other local diamonds. We batters loved how the crack of the wood bat echoed through the empty park during batting practice. The pitchers not so much.
One of the things I have in common with the guys listed above is that just about all of us played for the Tony Zupo, the legend the field is named after. Tony was the longtime manager of the semi-pro team, the Lodi Wine Guild or Winemasters. He was a stocky little man with big jowls and even bigger opinions. He reminded everyone of their grandfather and often managed while wearing baggy pants and collared plaid shirt. Each summer Tony would assemble a team made up of local high school and college players along with several veterans who came back to Lodi after a cup of coffee in pro ball. A typical “Winos” lineup consisted of a couple of Delta College and UOP players along with old hands like Bill Kooyman, Wes Ohlhauser, and Doug Meier. We were members of the Sacramento Rural League and our opponents included the Oakland Oscars, Mr. B’s, and the Lightning Bugs. It was a good brand of summertime baseball.
Go figure but Tony liked players of Italian descent. If you made an error or were in a slump, he’d give you a little leeway if your name ended in an ‘I’, ‘A’ or ‘O’. If a non-paisano let one go through his legs or struck out in a key situation, Tony would growl at him like a surly badger. One time a youngster who hadn’t had a hit in weeks punched a soft flare into right field that dropped for a single. At the end of the inning, the player bounded into the dugout, loudly letting anyone within earshot know that he got a hit. Tony stood on the top step of the dugout quietly staring out at the field as the young fella jabbered on and on. The kid had a big grin on his face and eventually yelled, “What do you think Zupe?” Tony continued to look out at the field for a few more seconds then said in his gravelly voice, “Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in a while.” The dugout exploded in laughter.
Tony was a great guy and we played hard to earn his approval. If he was still with us, I’m sure he’d be happy the memorial erected to honor him survived the fire. That being said, I could see him walking up to the plaque, pausing for a second while he surveyed his picture, then saying in that voice of his, “Who’s that fathead?” Tony Zupo was a classic.