San Joaquin County Public Health Services has received confirmation of the first positive test result for the coronavirus COVID-19 in a county resident.
The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship; however, they were not on the cruise that is currently disembarking in Oakland. They began showing symptoms several days ago and were hospitalized.
No further details about this case, including the city of residence, will be shared due to patient privacy, according to Public Health.
Symptoms of the illness are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
A total of 29 people in the U.S., two of them in California, have died from COVID-19. More than 800 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., according to a tally kept by NBC News.
The news comes as Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former vice president Joe Biden canceled rallies in Ohio over worries of spreading the virus, according to CNN. Several Republican members of Congress are under quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
More than 113,000 cases have been identified around the world, with more than 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19. Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries, has put all of its 60 million residents on lockdown.