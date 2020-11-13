- 23,517 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,401 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 117 in Woodbridge, 76 in Lockeford, 165 in Acampo, 26 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 501 deaths. 21,669 may have recovered. On Friday, 72 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 17 in intensive care; 8 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 3 in the ICU.
- 29,837 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 753 in Galt and 36 in Isleton. There have been 520 deaths. 25,284 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 177 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 41 in intensive care.
- 373 total cases in Calaveras County, with 21 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 340 patients are considered recovered.
- 361 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, 4 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 313 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 18,992 cases in Stanislaus County, with 411 deaths. 17,795 patients may have recovered.
- 25,599 cases in Alameda County, with 486 deaths.
- 20,868 cases in Contra Costa County, with 253 deaths.
- 998,502 total cases in California, with 18,137 deaths.
- 10,713,452 cases in the United States, with 244,207 deaths. 4,051,256 have recovered.
- 53,211,792 cases worldwide, with 1,300,391 deaths. 34,305,803 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.