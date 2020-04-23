After more than a month of social distancing, no one could be blamed for falling into a rut. Go to work or work from home. Homeschool the kids. Binge the latest release on Netflix. Sleep. Repeat.
A team of local walkers is using an app called 99 Walks to add exercise, relaxation and human connection to their routines.
“This is my first month,” said Mary Campbell of Macaroni Kid. “Right now there’s four of us here in Lodi who are walking together virtually.”
They’re looking for more Lodi residents to join their team, though.
The way the app works is that walkers can download it, join a team and set a monthly goal. Then, get walking. Team members can view your progress.
“Your team gets to walk and cheer each other on,” Campbell said.
Users can join a local team — Campbell’s team is Lodi Ladies, and anyone can join using the PIN 209 — or create a team of family and friends from all over the world.
99 Walks is about more than just getting in steps, though. The app’s creators want to promote what they call “intentional walking.”
According to the 99 Walks website: “A walk is when you take some measure of time — be it 15 minutes or 50 minutes — to step away from your computer, work, laundry, dishes, and social media. Sure, you can take company … a dog, a friend or a stroller. You can walk on a trail, a sidewalk or around the mall. What matters is the intention: ‘I am going to go for a walk.’”
Intentional walking means setting a pace that raises your heart rate — which has a host of physical benefits including lowering blood pressure and cholesterol — and lets your brain rest and recharge, according to 99 Walks.
The creators also use social media to serve up the occasional challenge. This week’s is to take photos during your walk that show colors of the rainbow; they’ve done red and orange so far.
Each month has a theme as well, Campbell said. Last month’s was walking in the rain, which took on added meaning amid the stressful times.
Users who meet their monthly goals can earn “wearable inspiration” based on that month’s theme — often a bracelet inscribed with a message.
Though the app does have a monthly membership fee of $16 per month, but in light of the pandemic, 99 Walks is giving away a two-week free trial — long enough to try the two-week walking plan as well as an extensive library of fitness and meditation classes, podcasts and daily inspiration. Users who enjoy the app can then sign up with the code “LODI5” for a $5 discount off their first month.
For Campbell, there’s another benefit. Lately, when she’s talked to her friends, their conversations have centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, economic stress, politics and homeschooling. Now, they have something more fun to add to the conversation: what they saw on that day’s walk.
“We have something positive that we can talk about and do together,” she said.
Keep an eye out next week for our May Life & Leisure magazine, which includes more walking apps, an interview with a local fitness influencer, and more.