When Sierra Brucia joined Sacramento City College’s police academy at 19 years old, “police chief” was not even on his radar.
But when Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson officially steps down on May 1, Brucia will take over as Lodi’s top cop.
“I’m just very excited for the opportunity to be selected for the position,” Brucia said. “My family has been very supportive throughout my career. With Tod, there’s big shoes to fill. I hope to make him proud, I hope to make our officers proud, and I hope to make the city of Lodi proud.”
Brucia has been with the Lodi Police Department for his entire career, since joining as a reserve officer in 1995. He became a full-time officer in 1996 and a sworn officer later that year, then was promoted to corporal in 2007, to sergeant in 2011 and lieutenant in 2013.
Through his career, he has taken on additional duties of public information officer, social media manager, watch commander, school resource officer, field training supervisor, and was a member of the SWAT team for 11 years. He has worked both patrol and investigations, and earned the department’s Silver Star in 2005 for heroism.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work in or supervise every division,” Brucia said. “I’m very proud to have had all those experiences, and I hope they serve me well in this new assignment and challenge.”
Outgoing chief Patterson, who officially retires May 1, said he was excited for Brucia to be taking the reins.
“This department will continue to gradually rise through his leadership,” he said. “He and Capt. David Griffin have done an excellent job helping me lead this department. Obviously, we’re in some tough times right now, but once we get over this, Sierra will move this department in a positive direction.”
He said the one of Brucia’s top qualities that made him a perfect candidate for the position was his work ethic, citing all the roles he has taken on during his 25-year career.
“He’s somebody who is a task master,” Patterson said. “His ability to get a number of things done in a short amount of time, his continual work with the public to foster relationships and trust is just exemplary.”
While he has less than a month before he leaves for retirement, Patterson said he is grateful for the staff and officers who made his five-year ride with them enjoyable.
“I can’t say how much I’ve appreciated being a chief for this great city,” Patterson said. “I can’t thank the men and women of this department enough for everything they’ve done, through the staffing crisis we’ve had, through budget cuts and just everything we’ve had to go through.”
For his part, Brucia said Patterson has been key in building a strong culture at the department.
“Tod’s created a culture at the police department that if we do it right will last a generation,” Brucia said. “He’s created a family atmosphere, and he’s leaving the department with extremely high morale. I’m extremely proud to follow him, but there’s big shoes to fill to carry on what he’s built over the last five years. And he’s just an icon in our town.”
Brucia will have a big challenge right away — he takes over as the area, like much of the world, is gripped by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s tough to lead during any crisis, and I don’t know yet but I imagine it will be even more difficult to take over in a crisis,” Brucia said. “But we have great employees at the police department. Part of the challenge is we don’t know what to expect, we don’t know how long this COVID crisis is going to last.”
Brucia said the police department has taken precautions and changed the way some things are done, starting with an increase in basic disinfection of surfaces.
“We’ve had a lot of extended hours of work, a lot of time spent planning what we need to do,” Brucia said. “We’re adjusting where our personnel are working from, sending some non-essential employees to work from home so they’re not in building.”
Patrol schedules have been altered so that different shifts have less opportunity to contaminate each other in the event of exposure. Social distancing is practiced, to the point that callers are being asked if they need an officer physically present for their service.
“But if it citizens need a cop, we’ll have a cop there,” he was quick to add.
Currently, Brucia is the officer in charge of the operations division, which includes patrol units, traffic units, community service officers, and the volunteer program, among others.
Staff writer Wes Bowers contributed to this report