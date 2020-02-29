The City of Lodi has received an updated environmental impact study on two properties being considered for tiny homes that would help transition people into permanent housing while freeing up shelter space for the homeless.
Back in December of 2018 the city received $1.25 million from the Homeless Emergency Aid Program, known as HEAP. The state provided a $500 million in one-time-use grants for cities throughout California as they mobilize to tackle homelessness.
The city is currently looking at two properties for the tiny homes; one site at 301 E. Lodi Ave., and the other is located near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks at 2 E. Lodi Ave. (Maple Square).
The environmental study was conducted after consultants from Michael Baker International found unique issues with each site. The property at 301 E. Lodi Ave., located near Smart & Final and several small shops, had on-site sound levels that exceeded allowable limits for residential uses.
The consultant also found that 2 E. Lodi Ave., where a former gas station was located, has potential contaminants from underground fuel tanks and a petroleum pipeline that may or may not still be present.
“The location has not been determined but we are getting closer. We got a second report on the site near the railroad tracks and we are doing a noise analysis on the Maple Square property,” Schwabauer said. “Sometimes that is what happens, one study will lead to another.”
City staff and the consultant have been looking into whether it is possible to mitigate noise levels to a permitted level. Actions that are being researched include walls, landscaping, site layout and building materials.
The city has been in the process of developing a plan for a housing complex that will consist of five permanent housing units, each 450 square feet in size, for homeless individuals or families, as well as those at risk of becoming homeless.
The project will help homeless individuals move from emergency shelters and into long-term, affordable housing where they can adapt to independent living. The city hopes that by transitioning people into homes more space will be freed up at shelters such as the Salvation Army.
Although the program will not directly take people off of the street, it offers an avenue for people working towards getting off of the street permanently.
“Once the project is approved it will take about a year to construct the houses,” Schwabauer said.
The tiny homes will be prefabricated buildings that will be manufactured off-site before they are shipped and assembled at one of the two housing locations. Once the houses are complete the San Joaquin Housing Authority will own the property, manage tenants, and maintain the landscaping.
“It will be just like the Cranes Landing property, where the city deeded the property to Eden Housing to assist in the creation of affordable housing,” Schwabauer said.
The occupants of the homes will be required to pay rent, which will be a subsidized portion of their income. Tenant referrals will be received from local organizations such as the Salvation Army, Lodi House, and the Women’s Center, as well as from the San Joaquin Housing Authority.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.87 million, with $400,000 used for property acquisition, and $1.25 million for site improvement and construction.