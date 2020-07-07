The citizens of Lodi and the surrounding areas kept emergency services busy over the weekend.
With the big gathering at Lodi Lake canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic, some locals took the holiday into their own hands, and the result was a city-wide display featuring safe-and-sane fireworks, plus some less-than-legit explosives.
Lodi Police Lt. Kevin Kent said from 8:30 p.m. on July 4 to 1:30 a.m. on July 5, the department responded to more than 100 fireworks-related calls and handed out five citations for possession of illegal fireworks. A special enforcement unit seized 10 pounds of illegal fireworks during the holiday, Kent said.
In Galt, police Lt. Brian Kalinowski said calls for fireworks complaints were about double from the previous year, with 120 calls from July 2 to 5.
Woodbridge Fire Department responded to 18 fires on Saturday, with the majority after 6 p.m., according to Capt. Jaime Ramirez. Illegal fireworks were found at the location of a large fire at Tower Park’s Jellystone Park, he added, and two cabins were evacuated as a precaution.
Woodbridge Fire’s Sunday was busy as well, with a crew helping contain a large blaze in Tracy.
In the county, meanwhile, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said that it received 770 calls over the weekend, with more than 200 of them fireworks-related.
One 55-year-old was originally thought to be a victim of shotgun wounds spread across his lower abdomen and upper thighs, but it was later determined to be a fireworks injury.
“There was an unrelenting display of mortar-style fireworks across the entire county,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page, “and to top it all off, there was a full moon as well.”