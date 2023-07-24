STOCKTON — St. Mary’s Dining Room announced its Pathways project on Monday, with the goal of providing low-barrier temporary housing units for hundreds of the most vulnerable individuals in Stockton who are unsheltered, including women, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
“This project advances our mission to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring,” Petra Linden, CEO of St. Mary’s Dining Room, said in a news release. “It is a collaborative and transformational effort to address homelessness by providing the most vulnerable a safe place to stay while working to address their barriers to permanent housing.”
St. Mary’s Dining Room — one of the largest homeless service agencies in San Joaquin County — has received $6.5 million from the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors through the City of Stockton that propelled its unique Pathways homeless shelter project forward. The project has secured an additional $3.6 million from the City of Stockton, $5.4 million from the Health Plan of San Joaquin, and $2 million from Dignity Health.
St. Mary’s has worked with Siegfried Engineering of Stockton to design a project that will include hundreds of modular units by late 2024.
“The Pathways project is unique for not only its diverse partnership, but also the need that the 300 temporary shelters that will serve up to 600 unhoused individuals per year will fill in the continuum of housing for the diverse unhoused population,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Rickman said in a news release.
The project will help move hundreds of people off to the street and eventually into permanent housing, Linden said. While in temporary shelter, residents will receive support from St. Mary’s partner agencies, social services staff and housing navigation teams to aid in the transition, she said.
The project has received praise from Stockton community leaders.
“The Pathways project is another example of public, private, nonprofit partnerships meeting the fundamental needs in our community,” said Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln. “Homelessness is a crisis in our city and across our state. We are working together to bring collaborative solutions and true healing to Stockton’s most vulnerable population.”
Once constructed, the low-barrier units will provide short-term housing for those in need of non-congregate sheltering, offering half individual bedrooms and half doubles. Communities of approximately 20 units will share common space that includes a kitchenette, meeting room, and outdoor space.
Sections within a community will be designated for guests with specific needs such as women, seniors and those needing recuperative care after being discharged from a hospital.
Health Plan of San Joaquin CEO Lizeth Granados and Donald J. Wiley, president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center, both expressed pride at their organizations’ support for the Pathways project.
“This project highlights the importance of public-private partnership and how innovative approaches can be implemented when all partners have an aligned vision to ensure our unhoused community members have a safe place to obtain housing and services,” Wiley said. “We know that this project could have not come to fruition without everyone coming together, especially our direct service providers and those with lived expertise providing valuable input in the process.”
The project will fill the critical gap of non-congregate shelter for the clients that St. Mary’s already serves through its daytime programs and services. In addition, Pathways will remove the four major barriers to accessing congregate shelters by accommodating partners and pets and providing privacy and security for property.
The on-site location of the units will enable guests to easily access St. Mary’s Dining Room, along with its shower and clothing center, dental and medical clinics, and resource center. The social services team can provide consistent support and connections to resources that will shorten the pathway to permanent housing.
The average stay is projected to be six months.
