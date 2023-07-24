STOCKTON — St. Mary’s Dining Room announced its Pathways project on Monday, with the goal of providing low-barrier temporary housing units for hundreds of the most vulnerable individuals in Stockton who are unsheltered, including women, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

“This project advances our mission to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring,” Petra Linden, CEO of St. Mary’s Dining Room, said in a news release. “It is a collaborative and transformational effort to address homelessness by providing the most vulnerable a safe place to stay while working to address their barriers to permanent housing.”