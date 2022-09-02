Animals, from the zoo to home pets, also need a reprieve from the heat

Micke Grove Zoo will be open this weekend, but officials are advising patrons to come before noon, when temperatures are expected to be cooler each day.
Zoo director Trish Jackman said that in addition, many animals may not want to come out of their dens as the heat increases throughout the day.
“We want people to be visit and learn about animal conservation,” Jackman said. “But we are prioritizing the health of our animals, so there may not be as many as people would like to see, because we are giving them access to their dens.”
Typically, the animals’ dens are closed when temperatures are cooler so patrons can have more hours during the day to observe them.
But with temperatures expected to be around 110 degrees this Labor Day weekend, Jackman said zoo staff will be giving the animals the option to go inside if they are overpowered by the heat.
Fans and misters will be provided for animals that choose to stay outside their dens, as well as cooling pads, block or buckets of ice and special popsicles made for each particular exhibit, she said.
Depending on how hot the days get this weekend, Jackman said some exhibits will close early, such as Lemur Island.
“The problem is that some animals that come from a tropical area — we have some animals from Madagascar — have acclimated to our climate,” she said.
However, some animals may actually enjoy the warm weather. Jackman said the spider monkey might be out and about, as well as the tortoises, although they enjoy getting hosed off to stay cool.
Guests might also be able to catch a glimpse of the zoo’s newest exhibit, a male turkey vulture, just in time for International Turkey Vulture Day on Saturday.
Zoo staff will also be provided materials to beat the heat, Jackman said, including cooling scarves and a healthy supply of popsicles and cold water. Micke Grove Zoo is located at 11793 Micke Grove Road, and opens at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 for guests 14 and older and $3 for children ages 3 to 13.
Domesticated animals will need to stay cool as well, and Lodi Animal Friends Connection founder Patricia Sherman said the dogs at the Animal Friends Connection sanctuary at 933 S. Cherokee Lane, which typically spend most of their days in the rear outdoor pens, won’t be outside for the best part of the Labor Day weekend.
“They’ll only be let out to go to the bathroom briefly during the day,” she said. “And our walker will come in around 7:30 or 8 a.m. to walk them. They won’t be allowed out (for walks) after 9 a.m.”
Each room inside the sanctuary has a ceiling fan and air conditioning to keep both the cats and dogs cool.
“They’ll be miserably stuck inside,” Sherman said. “After 6 p.m. (the dogs) might get to go out.”
For those who have pets at home, Sherman said the best way to ensure your dogs and cats stay cool is to keep them indoors and in air-conditioned areas, with plenty of water.
“If you need to keep your dogs outdoors, put a kiddie pool filled with water in the shade,” she said. “Make sure you have plenty of water for them to drink too. It’s the same for cats as well. Animals are just like us. If the heat bothers you, it bothers them too.”
