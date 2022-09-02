Animals, from the zoo to home pets, also need a reprieve from the heat

Micke Grove Zoo visitors will have a chance to see the zoo’s newest exhibit, a male turkey vulture.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Micke Grove Zoo will be open this weekend, but officials are advising patrons to come before noon, when temperatures are expected to be cooler each day.

Zoo director Trish Jackman said that in addition, many animals may not want to come out of their dens as the heat increases throughout the day.