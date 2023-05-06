GALT — Plastic bags might be banned at the Galt Flea Market soon.
The Galt City Council directed staff Tuesday night to come up with a plan to reduce the amount of plastic bags that are distributed during the two-day market after one city leader said he has been receiving numerous complaints.
Councilman Shawn Farmer said he lives close to the flea market grounds, and the amount of trash he sees on the street during the week after the market closes is concerning.
He said the flimsy, white, non-reusable and non-recyclable bags routinely end up in his backyard, as well as neighboring properties.
“These bags are a complete threat to the environment,” he said. “I’m not bringing this forward because I’m on some tree-hugging crusade. That’s not what this is about for me. I’m trying to keep this city clean, and I’m dedicated to that.”
Farmer said market vendors use the bags for customer purchases, and in turn, those customers discard the bags, although not into the proper waste containers. Those bags that are placed in waste baskets cause problems for Cal Waste, the city’s waste collection service, he said.
“When they get to Cal Waste, they’re not recyclable,” he said. “They’re going into a landfill. These things jam (Cal Waste’s sorting) machines up. It’s very time consuming to have to shut the machines down and dig them out. They are very much against these bags.”
Farmer suggested market staff begin providing patrons with reusable or recyclable bags at the entrance, as well as encourage customers to begin bringing their own reusable bags.
While Mayor Jay Vandenburg agreed the garbage at the market was a problem, he worried banning the plastic bags might discourage vendors from returning in the future.
“I think a good suggestion would be to warn vendors in a kind way, but then supply them with garbage cans so when they’re unpacking, there’s not an excuse for them not to put something where it belongs,” he said. “It would be worth a try.”
Vandenburg also suggested the possibility of fining vendors who continue to use the bags after being asked politely not to so so. Parks and Recreation Department director Armando Solis said vendors are already fined as much as $100 if they fail to keep their spots clean, and sometimes even suspended.
In addition, Solis said staff routinely cleans the market grounds Tuesday and Wednesday after it closes, and then canvases the surrounding neighborhood Thursday morning to ensure debris is not drifting onto properties.
“A lot of the trash you see (in photographs presented Tuesday) are from customers who are purchasing things, going to their vehicles, unpacking out of the boxing the vendors give them and putting them in their vehicles,” Solis said. “There really is nobody to fine because they’re in their vehicles and they’re gone.”
Resident Ken Lee goes to the market every Tuesday and Wednesday, and agreed that the flimsy bags of which Farmer was speaking were a nuisance.
“The bags are a problem and Galt can have the opportunity to begin selling cloth bags,” he said. “Sell them to vendors at a cost, they can charge $1 like everybody else.”
Councilman Rich Lozano asked if staff had contacted the market vendors about the issue, to which Solis replied that they had not.
Lozano said he went to the market last week, and saw that every vendor was using the flimsy, non-reusable bags in question.
“This is their business that they’re running,” he said.
“This is a business model they’ve been using for many years. Whatever happens out of this, if a ban happens, it’s going to significantly impact their business., and I want to make sure we are doing what we can ahead of time so we don’t have an issue with vendors having to take on more costs without their input.”
Staff will return to a future meeting with an updated plan to reduce the use of plastic bags.
