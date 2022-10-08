LODI — Carter’s Pet Mart is offering a $500 reward for the return of a fancy green cheek conure, a type of small parrot, that was stolen from its Lodi store earlier this week.

The store posted on its Facebook page that an individual wearing a green Cookies hooded sweatshirt entered the store at 1379 S. Lower Sacramento Road, and began the process of purchasing the bird.

