LODI — Carter’s Pet Mart is offering a $500 reward for the return of a fancy green cheek conure, a type of small parrot, that was stolen from its Lodi store earlier this week.
The store posted on its Facebook page that an individual wearing a green Cookies hooded sweatshirt entered the store at 1379 S. Lower Sacramento Road, and began the process of purchasing the bird.
Employees boxed the bird and placed it on the counter, and the thief grabbed it and ran out the front door to a waiting silver Hyundai, the store said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Carter’s at 209-957-6278, or Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
‘Make the Vote Count’ event at Pacific
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific invites the community to “Make the Vote Count” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in the Wendell Phillips Center, Room 229, 3601 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Participants will learn about statewide ballot initiatives and contests, find out how to make sure their ballot is counted, and register to vote.
Faculty and students from Pacific’s Political Science Department will present a voters’ guide to prepare the community for the upcoming elections on Nov. 8. ASuop, the university’s governing student body, will also be on hand to help people register to vote. This event is open to the general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.