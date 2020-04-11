Seven years ago, Kelli Ann Knowles opened her Stella Mitchell Boutique on in the 200 block of North Ham Lane, then moved to her current location at 116 N. School St. in 2017.
Now, due to the closures of many businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, Knowles has made another move, but this time it’s online.
With the help of local businessman Mike Smart and web developer Ryan Anderson, Knowles was able to launch stella-mitchell.com on April 3.
“My staff and I have been working on an online presence for quite some time, and had actually been talking about doing it for the last couple of years,” Knowles said. “And then a couple of weeks ago, in walks Mike, and everything just fell into place. He and Ryan were able to create exactly what we were looking for, and that was taking our brick and mortar store and replicating it online.”
Smart is vice president of Greenline, a company that provides marketing and business development tools to major retailers around the world.
When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, it disabled his worldwide business. Like others trying to keep their doors open, Smart began looking at other ways to provide his services, and approached local businesses.
Knowles is his first local client. He said her new website will allow her to keep the brick and mortar location up and running, but brings a social media experience to her business.
Smart said Anderson has developed webpages for several Lodi wineries, and knew what kind of webpage both Knowles and the local community would want.
“We just want to help companies, and to be in a crisis like this, Kelli was bold enough to take a risk,” he said. “She could have said, let’s pause (business) and wait until things get back to normal, but she doubled down and wanted to make the commitment.”
For the past week, Knowles has been letting her customers know she now has an online store, either through customer emails or posts on the business’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
The response from her clientele has been positive, she said, adding that she and her staff — including daughter Brittany — have been working hard to provide more items than what customers had seen in the store.
The boutique offers clothing for both men and women, accessories, fragrances and home decor. Not only can she provide more items from all her brand suppliers, but she said her customers can also buy direct from the suppliers through the website.
To celebrate the opening of her online store, Knowles is offering 25% off with free shipping. In addition, she is now able to provide same-day delivery.
Knowles said she was impressed with the professional presentation Anderson and Smart created for the website, adding the aesthetics and warmth of her brick and mortar space have translated well online.
She said she hoped other Lodi businesses — particularly those in downtown who still want to be able to sell their inventory — would consider using Anderson and Smart to develop an online presence.
“I’d definitely recommend them, especially now,” she said. “Thank goodness what we are going through today is only temporary, and we have to remind ourselves of that. When this is over, I think there’s going to be an overwhelming desire to come to places like Lodi, and go to our wineries and spend money downtown.”
Smart said the website will be a benefit not only to Knowles’ regular customers, but to some of his friends in Stockton and other San Joaquin County cities who know about Stella Mitchell, but can’t always come to Lodi to purchase items from the store.
“Yes, she’s online now, but the website still has that feeling of shopping local,” he said. “People still want to shop local, and they have the desire to support small businesses like Kelli’s.”
Since launching last week, she said sales have been good, and it was like she hadn’t closed her doors on School Street.
“I’ve been very humbled by the amount of sales we got so far,” she said. “I’m just thankful to be in a town like Lodi, where they really support small businesses like mine and everyone Downtown.”