FRENCH CAMP — A San Joaquin County law enforcement official is in custody after an investigation found she assaulted a minor.
Victoria Spivey was arrested by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Officer on Thursday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of annoying or molesting a victim younger than 18 and assault by a public officer.
Spivey, 47, has been an employee of San Joaquin County Probation for 19 years and is a juvenile detention unit supervisor, the Probation Department said.
The Probation Department is very concerned about this incident involving one of our employees,” the department said in a media statement released late Thursday. “We will be conducting a complete investigation and taking appropriate measures.”
Spivey has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the probation department said.
Deputy Andrea Lopez, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said Spivey was arrested after a months-long investigation.
Lopez said the victim was a minor male at the time of the alleged crimes, and that they may have occurred while Spivey was employed at the Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation remains ongoing she said.
Spivey is being held on $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court at 9 a.m. on Sept. 6.