STOCKTON — Khari Dobbins, 25, a track coach at Bear Creek High School in Stockton, was arraigned last week on charges related to having sexual intercourse with a student.
Dobbins was arrested on March 10 and arraigned on March 12 on suspicion of two counts of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18 and three years younger than the perpetrator and one count of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18, according to a Tuesday post on the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Facebook page.
The complaint lists one victim and alleges that the acts took place between January and March of this year.
Dobbins appeared before court on Tuesday, when his request for release on his own recognizance was denied, and remains in custody with bail set at $500,000.
Dobbins has not entered a plea, and will return to court on April 3 for further arraignment.
— John Bays
Sheriff’s office changes hours for Lodi civil branch
LODI — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division, 114 N. Lee Ave., Lodi, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. For more information, call 209-331-2136 of visit www.sjgov.org/sheriff/civilhome.html.
— John Bays
Starburns Industries to publish kids’ scary stories
LODI — The Starburns Industries Press is creating a horror anthology of stories created by children. They are looking for submissions from children who are 12 or younger.
Children interested in being published can submit a story to https://sbipress.submittable.com/submit
— Oula Miqbel
Galt beautification meeting to be Thursday morning
GALT— The City of Galt beautification meeting will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Community Development Conference Room located at 495 Industrial Dr.
The committee will meet to select its chair and vice chair, and they will recognize the cities business of the month as It’s Grind Coffee Shop.
— Oula Miqbel
Hear women’s equality speakers in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — The California Archives Speaker Series will host Steve and Susie Swatt from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the California State Archives, 1020 O St., fourth floor, Sacramento.
The Swatts will discuss their most recent work, “Paving the Way: Women’s Struggle for Political Equality in California,” which tells the stories of dozens of women who overcame discrimination and stereotypes to help transform the political landscape of California from the Gold Rush to current times.
— Oula Miqbel
Calaveras County worker killed in industrial accident
MOKELUMNE HILL — A Calaveras County employee working in a rural area outside Mokelumne Hill was fatally injured in an industrial accident Monday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The employee was identified as 57-year-old Ansel John Bowman, according to the county coroner.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the unspecified industrial accident about 10:20 a.m.
“The reporting party advised that a subject working in the area had been seriously injured,” according to the sheriff’s report. Deputies, medics and firefighters responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures until Bowman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Bowman’s family has been notified, but no further details of the accident, the specific location or how Bowman died have been released by the Sheriff’s Office. Several agencies have responded to determine the cause of the accident.
— Stockton Record
A hundred GIG cars hit the streets in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Want to drive an electric car around town for free? And when you’re done, just park it at a meter and not pay?
For a few weeks, a start-up company called GIG is offering residents the chance to try out what the company and some city officials say may become a key part of Sacramento’s fast growing multi-mode transportation world — where people walk out their front door in the morning and say: What’ll it be today, Uber, Jump bike, light rail, or on-street car rental?
The temporary free offer is part of a “beta” test for GIG, a company that is an innovation arm of AAA of Northern California. GIG stands for Get In, Go.
The company has placed 100 black and blue all-electric Chevy Bolts on streets around the central city and core neighborhoods of Sacramento, available for rent to people willing to offer the fledgling company feedback.
GIG says it will add 160 more Bolts to its Sacramento fleet by the end of April. That’s when the company plans a full public launch of the service it calls “one-way car share.” The concept, already underway in Oakland and Berkeley, mirrors Sacramento’s popular Jump bike rental system.
— Sacramento Bee
POLITICAL NOTES
Jerry McNerney to visit Lodi Democrats on Saturday
LODI — Rep. Jerry McNerney will speak to the Greater Lodi Area Democrats on Saturday. McNerney represents California’s 9th District which includes Lodi, Galt and Stockton, in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The meeting will be held at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Richmaid Restaurant, 100 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lodidems.
— Kyla Cathey