LODI — Lodi High School seniors are now able to make an appointment through Eventbrite for an in-person photo opportunity on campus Thursday. Seniors can go to the school’s south parking lot to receive their diploma covers and will have a time set to be photographed in their caps and gowns.
Only one car per family will be allowed into the parking lot and only one other person other than the graduate will be able to exit the vehicle to take pictures. Visit lodihighcapandgownphotoop.eventbrite.com/?s=122084706 to schedule your time and to print out a ticket to show upon arrival.
For seniors who want to come on Friday, the school will host students by last name in the following order:
- A-E: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
- F-L: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
- M-R: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- S-Z: 12:30 to 2 p.m.
The school will also host a makeup picture day by appointment only on May 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Eventbrite link for more information.
The school’s first virtual graduation ceremony will be May 26 at 6 p.m. and be available for viewing on the Lodi Unified School District Facebook page, as well as Lodi High’s YouTube page.
— Wes Bowers
United Way of San Joaquin gifted nearly $1 million
STOCKTON — An anonymous donor has gifted millions of dollars to United Way chapters across California, including a donation of $6.6 million to Central Valley chapters of the nonprofit organization.
United Way of San Joaquin will receive close to $1 million of that donation in order to continue its work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will support local partner agencies that distribute food to isolated senior citizens, assist the county’s homeless residents, support the county’s 211 center, offer education and aid to vulnerable populations and more.
“This gift represents a significant opportunity for us to move from relief to recovery. It will provide critical, timely relief in our community,” United Way President and CEO Kristen Birtwhistle said in a press release on Tuesday. “We know the magnitude of the pandemic will require so much more as the level of need is unprecedented.”
For more information, visit www.unitedwaysjc.org.
— K. Cathey
Amazon donates $50,000 to San Joaquin County nonprofit
STOCKTON — Amazon donated $50,000 to Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin, a Stockton-based nonprofit that provides tools, resources and connections to families in need throughout the county, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The Community Partnership for Families provides services to low-income residents of the county through its Family Resource Centers, including a branch at 118 N. Church St., Lodi. The donation is intended to help provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Amazon’s generous donation will support the provision of crucial resources that respond to the greatest needs of the low-income community at this time, including healthy food, employment support, assistance with tax filing and online schooling for both youth and adults.” said Meredith Baker, executive director of Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin.
Last month, Community Partnership for Families of San Joaquin reported that 2,000 pounds of food were given to more than 850 county residents in one week.
For more information, visit www.cpfsj.org.
— K. Cathey
Central Valley Project water allocations updated for 2020
SACRAMENTO — Following spring storms, the Bureau of Reclamation today issued updated allocations for Central Valley Project contractors for the 2020 contract year.
“Thanks to April precipitation showing a sizeable water supply improvement for the American River watershed, Reclamation is pleased to announce this increased allocation for CVP water contractors south-of-the Delta,” California-Great Basin Regional Director Ernest Conant said.
However, even with the recent storms, the year as a whole has been relatively dry, he noted. Reclamation will monitor conditions and adjust as needed, and urges users to conserve water.
The allocation for south-of-Delta agricultural water service contractors is increased from 15% to 20% of their contract total. Municipal and Industrial water service contractors south-of-Delta are now allocated 70% of their historic use, up from 65%, or health and safety needs, whichever is greater.
As the water year progresses, changes in hydrology and opportunities to deliver additional water will influence future allocations. Water supply updates are posted at www.usbr.gov/mp/cvp-water.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
Crystal Creamery rolls out new ice cream recipe
MODESTO — Just in time for summer, Crystal Creamery is rolling out a new ice cream recipe aimed at cleaner ingredients and better flavor.
Using cream, milk and sugar sourced from local family farms and ditching high fructose corn syrup and artificial coloring, flavors and sweeteners, the ice cream will be available in updated packaging at stores throughout Northern California. The company offers 29 flavors, including the brand-new Caramel Pretzel, Chocolate Avalanche and Moose Tracks flavors.
For more information, visit www.crystalcreamery.com.
— K. Cathey