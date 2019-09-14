LODI — For decades, people who venture out to amusement parks, carnivals and festivals have been enthralled with rides.
From the merry-go-round to the Ferris wheel, and from the Tilt-A-Whirl to the roller coaster, these rides that give many a thrill yet terrorize others have been a mainstay at fun-filled, family-oriented outings.
Many of these rides, including the Ferris wheel, the Zipper, the Tilt-A-Whirl and the giant swing will have queues filled to the gate at this weekend’s Lodi Grape Festival.
Butler Amusements has provided rides to the Grape Festival for several years, and Chief Operating Officer Lance Moyer said the decades-old rides remain immensely popular.
“I believe everybody wants something different from their everyday lives,” Moyer said. “It brings them a sense of excitement and an escape from the ordinary.”
For those who like the slower, safer rides, Moyer said the Ferris wheel is they way to go.
The ride, once known as the Pleasure Wheel, is a large wheel suspended on an axle and adorned with several buckets on the circumference to hold passengers.
According to the Museum of Ephemerata in Austin, Texas, the ride’s origins date to back to 17th century Bulgaria, where strong men would crank wooden rings with riders sitting in chairs.
Frenchman Antonio Manguino brought a version of the wheel to America in 1848 for a start-up fair in Georgia, according to the museum.
George Washington Gale Ferris, a bridge builder from Pittsburgh, then used his engineering know-how to create the modern version of the ride, which also bears his name. It was introduced at Chicago’s World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, according to the museum.
The axle was 45 feet long, weighed 45 tons and was 32 inches in diameter. The wheel’s 36 cars held 60 people each, the museum said.
Moyer said his company has three wheels at the Grape Festival, although not as massive as Ferris’ original creation.
The Kid Wheel stands about 20 feet high, with six buckets that hold two or three passengers, while the Eagle 16 provides a 60-foot high overlook of the midway, offering 16 seats that hold two adults or three children.
The Century Wheel towers 70 feet in the air, includes 15 carriages and holds a total of 60 passengers.
A ride that embarks on a similar, vertical rotating trajectory is the Zipper.
According to Wikipedia.org, the Zipper was created by Joseph Brown for Chance Rides in 1968.
The ride consists of an oblong frame called ‘the boom,’ which rotates like the Ferris wheel, with free-flipping cars suspended on off-center axes that slide around the boom via a pulley and cable system.
Each car is a bench seat for two people encased in a metal cage. Passengers are secured with a cross bar over the lap, and Moyer said while they don’t get thrown around, plenty still get sick.
“Every teenager loves the Zipper,” he said. “They love the action and the way (the car) spins them around.”
There is typically just one size for the Zipper ride, which stands a maximum 56 feet high, and the boom moves at 7.5 rotations per minute. The cables typically move at 4 rotations per minute.
Another favorite among ride enthusiasts is the Tilt-A-Whirl, a flat ride on a moving platform that spins multiple cars in different directions.
According to www.governing.com, Herbert Sellner invented the Tilt-A-Whirl in his Faribault, Minn., backyard and basement in 1926. The ride debuted at the Minnesota State Fair the following year.
The Tilt-A-Whirl consists of seven freely-spinning cars attached to fixed points on a rotating platform. During rotation, sections of the platform are raised and lowered in a wave-like motion. The centrifugal and gravitational forces cause the revolving cars — which hold as many as four passengers each — to spin in different directions at various speeds.
“Each car or tub spins depending on the weight of the passengers,” Moyer said. “Lighter riders may not cause the tubs to spin as fast as others with heavier people in them.”
Moyer also noted the Vertigo, a giant swing ride towering 100 feet in the air, as another popular thrill attraction for festival goers. The ride features 12 seats that each hold two passengers, and the center twists in a circular motion and the swings are slowly lifted into the air as they rotate.
Also popular is the Alien Invasion, an enclosed ride that spins at 24 rotations per minute and uses centrifugal force to give passengers the feeling of weightlessness as they are secured to the walls and lifted off the floor.
The Lodi Grape Festival will be open from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday.