More than a year after the Star Hotel on South Main Street caught fire — displacing dozens of residents — the hotel has changed hands and the new owners are nearly ready to reopen.
“Probably in the next few days,” said Rahul Patel, whose parents recently purchased the hotel.
When the Star Hotel burned down on Feb. 19, 2018, approximately 48 of the displaced residents stayed at an American Red Cross shelter at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds.
Brad Doell, who serves as Lodi’s fire marshal, previously told the News-Sentinel that the Star Hotel was built in the early 1900s when fire sprinklers were not required by fire and building codes, and was grandfathered in due to its age.
Despite the lack of sprinklers, Doell said he was not aware of any recent code violations at the time of the fire. The last deficiencies were found in 2016, he said, although they mostly involved storing materials too close to electrical meters and under stairways.
Patel and his family have made several upgrades since the fire, he said, including a new fire system, new floors, new heating and air conditioning and more.
“We’re trying to do a lot of work and make some new upgrades, but it’s a pretty old building, so it’s a process,” Patel said.
Despite the upgrades, not everyone is excited about Star Hotel’s reopening.
Carol Shockley, a resident displaced by the fire, said a hotel employee told her last week that the new owners do not plan to rent rooms to her or her fellow residents, many of whom she said were left homeless after the fire.
“Those people have the right to get their rooms back,” Shockley said.
Although Shockley has been staying with her ex-husband — who has custody of her son — she said other former residents including her current husband have been sleeping in tents, under bridges or on the street.
“My cousin and his wife, they’re sleeping in a doorway,” Shockley said. “We have nothing, we have nowhere to go.”
While the Star Hotel used to charge $550 a month, according to Shockley, she said she heard that the new owners will not rent rooms on a monthly basis.
Patel could neither confirm nor deny any changes to the hotel’s rates.
“We’re still in the process of figuring that out,” Patel said.
Patel also denied telling former residents that they will not be allowed to rent rooms once the hotel reopens.
“We haven’t had any contact with anybody,” Patel said. “We’re just trying to make some upgrades.”