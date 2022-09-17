LODI — Lodi police officers responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 12 and Guild Avenue at about 9 a.m. Friday.
The drivers of both vehicles were injured, according to the Lodi Police Department. According to radio traffic shortly after the collision, one of them reported not being able to feel her lower extremities.
Lt. Ricardo Garcia said one of the drivers was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Officers and Lodi Fire Department personnel were on scene until about 10 a.m., he said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Coffee with a Cop to be held Tuesday
LODI — Lodi Police Department Community Liaison Officer Michael Cascio and San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Public Information Specialist Elisa Bubak will meet with the community on at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Tillie’s Fine Food and Coffee Co., 21 W. Pine St., to listen to the public’s concerns.
